‘Flight risk’ ex-DJ joins three others in court for inciting deadly violence
Former Ukhozi FM presenter reportedly boarded a private jet after hearing of his imminent arrest, claims NPA
21 July 2021 - 19:36
The appearance of Ngizwe Mchunu in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday brings the number of people who have appeared in court for inciting last week’s deadly violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to four.
Mchunu, a former Ukhozi FM DJ, was remanded after his court appearance on charges of incitement to commit public violence...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.