‘Flight risk’ ex-DJ joins three others in court for inciting deadly violence

Former Ukhozi FM presenter reportedly boarded a private jet after hearing of his imminent arrest, claims NPA

The appearance of Ngizwe Mchunu in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday brings the number of people who have appeared in court for inciting last week’s deadly violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to four.



Mchunu, a former Ukhozi FM DJ, was remanded after his court appearance on charges of incitement to commit public violence...