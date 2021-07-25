Covid is by no means over for patients when they get out of ICU: study
A wide range of complications, both physical and mental, confront many just as they think the worst has passed
25 July 2021 - 22:11
Covid-19 patients who spend a long time in ICU could end up with long-term physical complications and mental health issues.
Health experts say the recovery of these patients can be unpredictable...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.