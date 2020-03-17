17 March 2020 - 09:39 By TimesLIVE
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.
Image: AFP/PHILL MAGAKOE

OFFICIAL NUMBER OF CASES IN SA: 62

Covid-19 Coronavirus Outbreak 24-Hour Public Hotline: 0800 029 999

News

Covid-19: Consumers could face rationing if they ...

Rationing may be imposed if South Africans do not stop panic shopping announcement of government's plan to curb its ...

By ERNEST MABUZA
News

Driver safety amid Covid-19: Gautrain bus services suspended in Rosebank

All Gautrain buses in Rosebank, Johannesburg, were cancelled on Tuesday morning after drivers raised concerns about ...

By Iavan Pijoos
News

Covid-19: Herman Mashaba pleads with consumers not to buy more than they ...

Herman Mashaba has called on South Africans not to buy more than they need as pictures of empty supermarket shelves go ...

By Cebelihle Bhengu
News

Kenya raids shop selling fake coronavirus kits, Liberia confirms first case

Kenyan authorities raided a shop on Monday that was alleged to be selling fake coronavirus testing kits, as the World ...

By Reuters
News

What local governments can do to help fight coronavirus

As the first point of contact for people on the ground, there are several measures local governments can put into place ...

By Naledi Shange
Politics

Five ways Fikile Mbalula plans to keep public transport clean amid Covid-19

Random screening will take place at taxi ranks and train stations

By Unathi Nkanjeni
News

FREE TO READ | Life comes to a standstill, except in the toilet roll aisle

Empty supermarket shelves have revealed products we might soon realise we were taking for granted.

By ARON HYMAN, MARIE PROVOT and Wendy Knowler
News

Covid-19: UCT arranges student allowances as more universities shut

More universities have suspended in-person academic programmes.

By Iavan Pijoos
News

Skollie alert: Police stations are not closing due to coronavirus

Western Cape police are the latest to be hit by fake news linked to the coronavirus.

By PHILANI NOMBEMBE
