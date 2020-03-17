OFFICIAL NUMBER OF CASES IN SA: 62
Covid-19 Coronavirus Outbreak 24-Hour Public Hotline: 0800 029 999
Covid-19: Consumers could face rationing if they ...
Rationing may be imposed if South Africans do not stop panic shopping announcement of government's plan to curb its ...
Driver safety amid Covid-19: Gautrain bus services suspended in Rosebank
All Gautrain buses in Rosebank, Johannesburg, were cancelled on Tuesday morning after drivers raised concerns about ...
Covid-19: Herman Mashaba pleads with consumers not to buy more than they ...
Herman Mashaba has called on South Africans not to buy more than they need as pictures of empty supermarket shelves go ...
Kenya raids shop selling fake coronavirus kits, Liberia confirms first case
Kenyan authorities raided a shop on Monday that was alleged to be selling fake coronavirus testing kits, as the World ...
What local governments can do to help fight coronavirus
As the first point of contact for people on the ground, there are several measures local governments can put into place ...
Five ways Fikile Mbalula plans to keep public transport clean amid Covid-19
Random screening will take place at taxi ranks and train stations
FREE TO READ | Life comes to a standstill, except in the toilet roll aisle
Empty supermarket shelves have revealed products we might soon realise we were taking for granted.
Covid-19: UCT arranges student allowances as more universities shut
More universities have suspended in-person academic programmes.
Skollie alert: Police stations are not closing due to coronavirus
Western Cape police are the latest to be hit by fake news linked to the coronavirus.