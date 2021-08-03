ANALYSIS | Cyril set to reward allies – and give SA one big shock – in cabinet reshuffle
Insiders say several heads are about to roll, but not the one that everyone expected
03 August 2021 - 20:02
The much-anticipated cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa appears imminent, with insiders in government and the ANC saying he has concluded all the consultations he needed to make before announcing the changes.
But what are the changes the president is likely to make?..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.