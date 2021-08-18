She thought her rapist would never be caught. Then she met sergeant Dlokolo

Nomsa’s scars from her ordeal are still raw, but at least the security guard who assaulted her is safely locked away

For Cape Town resident Nomsa*, Women’s Month would become the month before she was raped by a man who promised to protect her from criminals.



On September 23 2018, the 23-year-old job seeker was returning home after dropping off her resume at a friend’s home near Lansdowne...