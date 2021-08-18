From hero to cowering villain: the shameful fall of the Afghan president
On paper, Ghani was the perfect choice to save Afghanistan. In reality, he was clueless. Now he has fled into hiding
18 August 2021 - 20:11
If anyone was supposed to know how to fix Afghanistan, it was Ashraf Ghani.
Before becoming president in 2014, Ghani spent much of his life studying how to boost growth in poor nations. A Fulbright Scholar with a doctorate from Columbia University, he taught at some of America’s elite academic institutions before stints at the World Bank and UN. Later he co-wrote Fixing Failed States: A Framework for Rebuilding a Fractured World...
