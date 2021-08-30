Witness in car with Babita Deokaran at time of shooting is in ‘safe place’

One of the men arrested for the murder of senior Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran has been let off the hook, it emerged on Monday.

Six accused appeared for five minutes before magistrate Simon Radasi in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court.

Originally seven men were arrested but only six — Phakamani Hadebe, Zita Hadebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Phakanyiswa Dladla — appeared in court.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said “the seventh suspect could not be linked to evidence”.

“The matter has been postponed for bail application on September 13.”