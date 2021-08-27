'Whoever ordered this hit must be identified and brought to book': family of Babita Deokaran

The family of slain whistle-blower Babita Deokaran say they need to see justice in her case, and whoever ordered the hit on her must pay the price.

Seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the senior Gauteng health department finance official.

Deokaran's brother-in-law and family spokesperson, pastor Tony Haripersadh, told radio 702 on Friday that while the family was still shattered and reeling from the murder, it was grateful for the swift action by law enforcement in the case.

“We are grateful to see that there is progress. We hope that whoever ordered the hit and is the mastermind must be identified and brought to book and pay the price. We know her [Deokaran] as a noble person, a woman of integrity, honesty, and [who] did not compromise on corruption. Even in her death, she cannot be silenced.

“We don’t wish any other family in this country to go through what we’re going through. We don’t need to receive them home in a casket like this,” said Haripersadh.