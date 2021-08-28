Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says ‘kingpins’ in Babita Deokaran killing must be brought to book

The foundation’s executive director, Neeshan Balton, said it was “crucial that those who may have ordered Deokaran’s killing — irrespective of who they are or what power they may wield — are brought to book”.

He added: “The kingpins should not be immune to justice. This is essential to reinforce public confidence in the state’s ability to investigate, prosecute and jail all those who are guilty.”

Balton said Deokaran’s killing had struck a raw nerve with the public. “There’s been an outpouring of anger, and renewed concern about the safety of honest public servants and whistle-blowers.

“We must however, ask about all the other cases of slain whistle-blowers. Many of these have not received sufficient public attention. How many cases have simply ‘faded away’ with families left without any justice?”

Balton said a candlelight vigil for Deokaran on Thursday also remembered other murdered corruption fighters, including Jimmy Mohlala, Moss Phakoe, Noby Ngombane, Ronald Mani, Timson Tshililo, Philemon Ngwenya and Teboho Makhoa.

“We must begin to put pressure on law enforcement to provide answers about how many of these cases are successfully investigated, or are they simply being filed away or ‘disappeared’.”