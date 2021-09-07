R984m for troops for Mozambique, but ‘most are still in training at home’

While many are still in the Northern Cape, Rwandan and Mozambican forces have recaptured a key town

Almost two months after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced SA would contribute 1,495 soldiers to assist in stabilising Mozambique’s north against an extremist threat, SA’s main force has still not set foot in Cabo Delgado.



Ramaphosa informed parliament in July that the deployment would take effect on July 15 for an initial three-month period, at a cost of R984m...