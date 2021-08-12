Stabilising Mozambique will take time, says Institute for Security Studies

While there is a glimmer of hope for Mozambique, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) believes it will take time to stabilise the situation on the ground and resume economic activity after SA’s intervention to help combat terrorism and violent extremism in Cabo Delgado province.

“From our perspective, this is something that is not going to be over in a flash,” said ISS senior researcher Liesl Louw-Vaudran.

Mozambique was besieged by insurgents in March allegedly linked to the Islamic State who overran the gas fields town of Palma, killing dozens of people and displacing many.

In June, during the extraordinary summit in Maputo, Sadc heads of state approved the deployment of standby forces to deal with terrorism in Mozambique.

SA responded by deploying 1,495 troops for three months (ending on October 15) at a cost of R984m.