Despite suffering, most Gautengers happy with state’s response to pandemic

However, Quality of Life Survey shows national, provincial and local government’s ratings have plummeted

The economic impact caused by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has been extensive, with many workers having their salaries and working hours reduced or lost jobs.



These are some of the findings by the Gauteng City-Regions Observatory’s (GCRO) Quality of Life Survey, which highlighted the substantial and profound impact that Covid-19 has had on overall quality of life, health and wellbeing of residents in the Gauteng city-region...