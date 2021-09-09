Despite suffering, most Gautengers happy with state’s response to pandemic
However, Quality of Life Survey shows national, provincial and local government’s ratings have plummeted
09 September 2021 - 20:22
The economic impact caused by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has been extensive, with many workers having their salaries and working hours reduced or lost jobs.
These are some of the findings by the Gauteng City-Regions Observatory’s (GCRO) Quality of Life Survey, which highlighted the substantial and profound impact that Covid-19 has had on overall quality of life, health and wellbeing of residents in the Gauteng city-region...
