Collaboration key as NPOs do more with less for struggling South Africans

Pandemic teaches cash-strapped organisations how to survive with few resources as demand grows

12 September 2021 - 21:37

Despite their coffers running dry, the Covid-19 pandemic has taught non-profit organisations (NPOs) how to stretch their dwindling resources to continue providing relief to SA’s most vulnerable communities.

A survey of more than 870 NPOs carried out by social impact initiative Nation Builder last year painted a bleak picture of increased need, decreased funding and struggling organisations that had not been able to access any of the various government relief efforts, particularly during lockdown 2020...

