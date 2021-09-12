Collaboration key as NPOs do more with less for struggling South Africans
Pandemic teaches cash-strapped organisations how to survive with few resources as demand grows
12 September 2021 - 21:37
Despite their coffers running dry, the Covid-19 pandemic has taught non-profit organisations (NPOs) how to stretch their dwindling resources to continue providing relief to SA’s most vulnerable communities.
A survey of more than 870 NPOs carried out by social impact initiative Nation Builder last year painted a bleak picture of increased need, decreased funding and struggling organisations that had not been able to access any of the various government relief efforts, particularly during lockdown 2020...
