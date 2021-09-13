News

Senseless looting ruined wedding dreams and businesses

‘In 1993 my husband and I started this shop. It would have been our pension, but it was destroyed in two hours’

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
13 September 2021 - 20:29

For 29 years Drieka Smith made wedding dreams come true, but in July former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters stole the perfect nuptials from her customers.

Smith had to shut down her bridal shop in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast after looters destroyed and stole exclusive weddings dresses, suits and more than 400 bridesmaid’s dresses...

