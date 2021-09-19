News

Predatory women teachers are becoming more and more brazen

With sexual misconduct lurking in our schools, some parents are bribed for their silence with cash and groceries

Prega Govender Journalist
19 September 2021 - 18:49

A 45-year-old female teacher brazenly took an 18-year-old matric boy to her home and introduced him to her children as their “new” stepfather.

The North West educator unashamedly revealed her relationship with the teenager to her husband, after explaining she was no longer interested in him...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Serial killer or murderer? If convicted, which will Nomia Ndlovu be? News
  2. Predatory women teachers are becoming more and more brazen News
  3. Fogol fear: Nkandla’s MKMVA watchmen await Zuma’s return News
  4. Life after cancer: survivor to cycle 2,000km to boost research News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony

Related articles

  1. 'I'll never report him, he is our saviour': Desperate parents 'cover up' for ... News
  2. Almost nine out of 10 sexual advances on children happen online South Africa
  3. Teacher banned from working with children after statutory rape of 14-year-old South Africa
  4. ‘Think like a girl’: What sex-pest lecturer told TVET student when she failed ... South Africa