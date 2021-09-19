Predatory women teachers are becoming more and more brazen
With sexual misconduct lurking in our schools, some parents are bribed for their silence with cash and groceries
19 September 2021 - 18:49
A 45-year-old female teacher brazenly took an 18-year-old matric boy to her home and introduced him to her children as their “new” stepfather.
The North West educator unashamedly revealed her relationship with the teenager to her husband, after explaining she was no longer interested in him...
