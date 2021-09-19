'I'll never report him, he is our saviour': Desperate parents 'cover up' for school predators
19 September 2021 - 00:03
"He is our saviour! He stocks our fridge with meat once a month," says a KwaZulu-Natal woman about a local teacher who got her 15-year-old daughter pregnant.
The woman registered her daughter's child as her own - and keeps the truth about the pregnancy secret. The teacher continues to have a relationship with the girl...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.