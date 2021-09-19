Serial killer or murderer? If convicted, which will Nomia Ndlovu be?
Experts weigh in on the possible classification for the former cop if she is found guilty
19 September 2021 - 18:49
If convicted, will former police officer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu officially be a serial killer?
Some experts say no. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.