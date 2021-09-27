News

‘If I’d murdered my sister I would’ve cleaned the scene’: accused cop

‘Killer cop’ Nomia Ndlovu denies tampering with evidence after her sister’s death, despite testimony to the contrary

27 September 2021 - 15:07

If I had poisoned my sister I would have cleaned the incriminating cups of evidence right away. Instead, I put them in a bucket and left them unwashed.

This was the gist of Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu’s argument on Monday morning in court, where she denied involvement in the murder of her sister, Audrey Somisa Ndlovu, whom she is alleged to have poisoned and strangled to death...

