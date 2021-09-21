Ndlovu trial: How could security guard sister afford hefty insurance policy payments?

“How much did you make [in insurance payouts]?” Williams had asked Ndlovu.

“I am not sure because the policies did not all pay out at the same time. Others were opened by Audrey. Some took several months to pay out,” said Ndlovu.

The state claimed she had pocketed over R717,000.

“I am not disputing that. I never calculated the amount because I never had the opportunity to sit in court and calculate this amount while in prison. All I am saying is that I simply did not have an opportunity to do the calculations,” she added.

It is the state’s case that on the day before Audrey died, Ndlovu had visited her Thembisa room. As the two sisters walked to the premises where Audrey lived, she stopped to make small talk with a neighbour and introduced Ndlovu to her neighbour — referred to in court as Mrs Ngoepe.

The state alleges that the sisters decided to share a meal together and Audrey then left her sister in her room to make them tea while she went to buy bread and atchar. It was then that Ndlovu was alleged to have slipped the poisonous substance into her sister’s tea. Audrey returned, they ate and Ndlovu left with a promise that she would return later.

The state alleges Ndlovu seemingly came back to find Audrey still alive and then strangled her to death, locked the security gate behind her and went home. The next day, she returned and alerted neighbours that she was unable to reach her sister by phone and was concerned, even crying and expressing fears that her sister may be dead.

The neighbours, including Audrey’s boyfriend who lived in the back of a house opposite hers, cut through her burglar bars and found Audrey dead in the house. Her body had started to decompose under the blanket.