Toolkit launched to identify potential dropouts and keep them in school
It outlines how role players can monitor absenteeism and potentially prevent children from dropping out
29 September 2021 - 19:31
An advocacy group has unveiled an innovative toolkit in a bid to help schools halve the pupil dropout rate by 2030.
The Zero Dropout Campaign, which is working with four partners to create awareness about SA’s dropout crisis, launched its action summit on Tuesday...
