Final act of kindness by banker, cyclist and family man killed in horror crash

Family and cycling fraternity devastated after a speeding taxi ploughed into Alex Otto in Sandton

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
05 October 2021 - 12:27 By GILL GIFFORD

“In the early hours of Sunday morning I lost my best friend to cancer. I told my brother and, before he went out riding, he sent me words of encouragement and consoled me. Then he died an hour later. Alex’s death ripped a hole in our hearts.”

These are the words of Chani Otto, sister of popular cyclist and capital markets executive Alex Otto, who was knocked off his bike and dragged to his death under the wheels of a speeding taxi. The horrific incident happened early on Sunday in Sandton and has shocked the city...

