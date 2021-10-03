Speeding taxi drags cyclist to his death, leaves another injured

Two cyclists were knocked down by the minibus taxi. One of the men was caught under the taxi and dragged before motorists managed to force the taxi to stop.

“Medics assessed the scene and found that the cyclist was still trapped underneath the taxi. Fire and rescue services had to use hydraulic tools to free the severely disfigured man,” Herbst said.

The man was declared dead on the scene. The second cyclist, also an adult male, was treated at the scene. Once stabilised, he was rushed to hospital by ambulance for further care.