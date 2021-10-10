Final push for matrics as they head into the biggest test of their school life

Provincial education departments are pulling out all the stops to get pupils ready for matric exams

In a last-gasp push to improve the matric pass rate, support programmes for grade 12 pupils will continue until the day before the last exam paper is written.



A total of 735,677 full-time matric candidates have registered to write the National Senior Certificate exams, an increase of 128,000 from last year...