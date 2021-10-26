‘Listen to what the people need’: Kolisis’ call to SA philanthropists
Fresh thinking in philanthropy is being championed by Bok captain and his wife to meet SA’s growing challenges
26 October 2021 - 19:24
True philanthropy begins with listening to what those dealing with challenging circumstances really need.
This and other fresh thinking is being championed by young philanthropists such as Rachel Kolisi and her Springbok captain husband Siya as key to meeting SA’s growing challenges in disruptive times...
