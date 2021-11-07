Excess deaths
Findings from SA death reports during pandemic are surprising: expert
Death rates among young children have decreased, while the Northern Cape has the highest rate among provinces
07 November 2021 - 18:18
Two fascinating phenomena have been exposed by the weekly death report brought out by the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in SA.
The first is that the death rates for young children decreased during the first year and the second is that the Northern Cape has had the highest death rate of all provinces...
