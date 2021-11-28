News

Wave of depression about to land on SA’s battered shores

Psychologists warn the onset of a fourth wave and resulting restrictions are likely to have demoralising affect on people

28 November 2021 - 18:56 By SIPOKAZI FOKAZI

Covid-19’s resurgence will fuel a secondary outbreak of depression, psychologists warn. 

Dr Saths Cooper, president of the Pan-African Psychology Union, said the news of a potential fourth wave would fuel a concurrent wave of sadness and depression...

