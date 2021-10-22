Covid-19 restrictions have left women and children worn out — study

Lack of job security, lower salaries and being more hands-on when caring for the sick in their homes during the Covid-19 pandemic may have put women in a more vulnerable position for mental health disorders, a new study suggests.

According to research by a team of international researchers in 204 countries, the pandemic has led to an increase in depressive and anxiety disorders, particularly in women and children.

Increases in the prevalence of major depressive and anxiety disorders during 2020 were both associated with increasing Covid-19 infection rates and decreasing human mobility.

The two impacts — combined with other pandemic aspects, including the spread of the coronavirus, lockdowns, stay-at-home orders, decreased public transport, school and business closures and decreased social interactions — exacerbated the risk of mental health disorders.

For both disorders, females were affected more than males, and younger age groups were affected more than older age groups.