EDITORIAL | More must be done if SA is to stop GBV and teen pregnancies

Education programmes abound, yet abuse of women continues unabated

As SA marks the first week of 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children, figures released by the department of community safety show scores of people in Gauteng have committed suicide since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Domestic violence was listed as one of the top five reasons for the 1,325 suicides reported in the province since March last year. The others were depression, loss of income, financial difficulties and deaths of family members...