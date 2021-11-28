Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | More must be done if SA is to stop GBV and teen pregnancies

Education programmes abound, yet abuse of women continues unabated

28 November 2021 - 18:55

As SA marks the first week of 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children, figures released by the department of community safety show scores of people in Gauteng have committed suicide since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Domestic violence was listed as one of the top five reasons for the 1,325 suicides reported in the province since March last year. The others were depression, loss of income, financial difficulties and deaths of family members...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Caution: don’t spend more than you save on Black Friday Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | A better economy means better fathers — and it needs to happen Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | No movie script could have imagined the outcome of council elections Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Do your Covid bit. Don’t force the state into drastic action Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Two can play that game: new way to go for safari hunting companies Opinion & Analysis
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Vish granny will be next? Scammers are now going the extra mile Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | It is time our leaders lead and make vaccines mandatory Opinion & Analysis
  4. SA’s Omicron response shows we’re learning to be quick off the Covid mark Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | More must be done if SA is to stop GBV and teen pregnancies Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC