Stop Shell’s Wild Coast survey, top SA scientists beg Ramaphosa

A group of prominent SA marine scientists on Thursday called on the government to halt Shell’s seismic survey along the Wild Coast due to concerns about harmful impacts.

Shell was due to commence acoustic surveying along the Wild Coast on Wednesday, but it faces a legal challenge in the Makhanda high court where environmental groups have applied for an urgent interdict to halt the project. Marine tracking websites showed the survey vessel in place off the coast of Morgan Bay.

In a letter to the government, the objecting scientists claim recent scientific studies suggest that seismic surveys are harmful to both large marine mammals, like whales and dolphins, and to tiny plankton. The letter is addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa and cabinet members Gwede Mantashe and Barbara Creecy.

The scientists include several leading global figures in the fields of marine biology and marine ecology, including Dr Larry Oellermann, CEO of the SA Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR); Prof Kenneth Findlay, research chair: Oceans Economy, Centre for Sustainable Oceans, Cape Peninsula University of Technology; and Prof Isabelle Ansorge, head of the University of Cape Town’s oceanography department.

“SA’s marine ecosystems, and the coastal community’s sustainable blue economies that depend on their health, are being threatened by the deployment of offshore seismic surveying,” the letter states. “There is a growing body of evidence pointing to the immediate and long-term, and largely unmitigable, negative impacts of this invasive method on marine creatures.