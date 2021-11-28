Editorial
A shell game in which we are all losers
28 November 2021 - 00:04
In May, a Dutch court ruled that oil giant Shell must cut its CO2 emissions by 45% from 2019 levels. The ruling sent shock waves around the world; it was the first time a company had been legally obliged to align its climate action policies with those of the Paris Accord, according to Friends of the Earth.
The environmental group had brought the case on behalf of six other bodies and 17,000 Dutch citizens. At the time Shell said it would appeal against what it called a “disappointing ruling”...
