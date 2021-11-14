News

Shell's plan for offshore oil and gas survey on Wild Coast fuels outrage

Government urged to withdraw approval for seismic search that activists say threatens sea life

14 November 2021 - 00:00

SA has cocked a snook at an alliance of countries, cities and states that announced at the COP26 climate summit in Scotland a concerted effort to phase out oil and gas production.

Multinational company Shell this week made public its plan to start a seismic survey for oil and gas along SA's sensitive Wild Coast from December 1, with government approval...

