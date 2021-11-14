Shell's plan for offshore oil and gas survey on Wild Coast fuels outrage
Government urged to withdraw approval for seismic search that activists say threatens sea life
14 November 2021 - 00:00
SA has cocked a snook at an alliance of countries, cities and states that announced at the COP26 climate summit in Scotland a concerted effort to phase out oil and gas production.
Multinational company Shell this week made public its plan to start a seismic survey for oil and gas along SA's sensitive Wild Coast from December 1, with government approval...
