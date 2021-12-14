Verdict is in: the judiciary meets its own targets — mostly

Court performance targets set by the judiciary for 2020/21 year were mostly met, said acting chief justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday, with only the Constitutional Court falling short.

Zondo was delivering the judiciary’s latest annual report and said that new performance indicators and targets were determined “by the judiciary itself” in a 2020/21 performance plan.

He said the Constitutional Court had set itself a target to finalise 70% of its matters in the reporting year — matters left over from the year before and new ones.

“It had 445 matters and finalised 273 of those. That was a 61% performance. Although it fell short of its target, there was a 10% increase in its caseload,” said Zondo.

The other superior courts performed better. The Supreme Court of Appeal exceeded its own target of 80% by one percentage point. It also used two different indicators to measure its work — looking at cases enrolled as well as petitions and applications for leave to appeal received. Petitions and appeal applications make up a large chunk of the appellate court’s work but do not always get on the roll.

On the enrolled matters, the SCA finalised 146 of the 241 matters it enrolled — an 81% achievement. Measuring performance according to all the petitions and appeals received, the SCA recorded that 99% of these were finalised.