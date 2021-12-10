'Expensive waste' or new dawn? SA reacts to January deadline for state capture commission report
South Africans have weighed in on the announcement that acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will hand over the much-anticipated state capture report to President Cyril Ramaphosa next month.
The commission, chaired by Zondo, heard evidence from, among others, former and current public service employees, including ministers, Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma, with several individuals implicated in corruption.
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele told media on Thursday heads will roll and those implicated will face prosecution.
“The commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture is scheduled to submit its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on January 1 2022.
“Cabinet anticipates that in addition to exposing the perpetrators of corruption this report will also provide us with a proposal to strengthen our system to prevent corruption.”
National Director for Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi on Monday said the NPA was working on high profile cases and she understood the impatience of South Africans who want corrupt officials prosecuted.
She called for patience, saying the NPA's approach is not to rush, but rather ensure it has watertight cases.
Here are some of reactions to the Zondo report:
The Zondo Commission Report, with the incompetent NPA, will be the most expensive useless thing in recent times.— African Renaissance🦅🇿🇦🦁 (@MadiBoity) December 9, 2021
We don't need the expensive #Zondocommission when we have #MacG... He must just invite all of them to #PodcastAndChill and they will start singing #FestiveGetTogether pic.twitter.com/eOEIUXwICF— Technoid_ZA (@Technoid_ZA) December 8, 2021
@CyrilRamaphosa will receive the SIU report on PPE corruption tomorrow and the Zondo Commission report on 1 January. I doubt we will ever see these reports unless significant pressure is put on CR to release them. Civil society needs to mobilize.— Paul Volker - CFP (@PaulVolkerSA) December 9, 2021
January 2022 Zondo will give him the report on State capture, I just hope and pray, he doesn't keep the report where he kept the Mafumadi's report and just carry on like he hasn't heard or red anything from that report 🤔🤔 .. time for action is now or he is going out 🤞🤞— Dumiesanie _ FS (@Dumisani_Ngxong) December 9, 2021
The refusal by Celebrity Judge Zondo for Arthur Fraser to cross examine those who implicated him at the state capture was a calculated move by the establishment, jiki jiki the state capture report is ready 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SkvgRRZ2n6— The Special one🇿🇦 (@Nhleiks5) December 9, 2021
