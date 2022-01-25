Families of flight crew killed in 2020 crash consider legal action

“The pilot is an operator. If the aircraft malfunctions there is absolutely nothing he can do about it, especially when you are in the sky,” he added.

The final report found a host of irregularities in the operation of the Cessna, including its certificate of airworthiness being invalid at the time of the crash due to the flight data recorder not having been updated annually.

The aircraft conducted multiple operations in 2021 without proper flight inspection unit authorisation, there was insufficient evidence that the pilot-in-command performed mandatory altitude recovery training on a simulator and there were irregularities in assigning the pilot-in-command to the flight, investigators found.

The aircraft did not trigger the recording of all mandatory parameters on the flight data recorder and there was no indication of whether the installed terrain-avoidance warning system was operational at the time of the crash.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula handed the final report to the families on Sunday.

He said the parties had 60 days to appeal or provide further information on the contents of the report. “As the minister, I am enjoined to observe the due process and allow that period to lapse before pronouncing myself on the content of the report,” he said on Tuesday.

Under probable cause of the crash, the report found: “The crew lost control of the aircraft, which resulted in significant loss of altitude; as they attempted to recover, they collided with the mountain. According to the [weather] report, there was significant cloud coverage below 1,500ft above ground level at the time of the accident ... mountain tops were obscured, as seen on the webcam.

“The aircraft route ... passes over the obscured mountains. From the limited FDR [flight data recorder] reading, the aircraft attitude drastically changed into an unusual attitude when approaching the mountain area. This indicates that, most probably, the pilot has entered into an unusual attitude during transition from VFR [visual flight rules] to IFR [instrument flying rules] flight without preparation. The accident flight plan was VFR.”

The report also found the aircraft was not equipped with a cockpit voice recorder, was unable to record terrain warnings and that the flight data recorder’s recording capacity was limited by the aircraft system and not fit to record the required parameters.

Talking about life after the crash, Lekalakala said: “It’s bitter. Life is not the same.

“There is a young girl and she was only four years old. The father is playing the role of the father and mother at the same time. It’s totally unfair because when the daughter feels she misses her mother she becomes lonely and life is not easy. The worst part is when she is playing with other children and they start talking about their mothers.”