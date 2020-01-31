South Africa

Preliminary report into cause of CAA plane crash due in February

31 January 2020 - 14:08 By Naledi Shange
The Cessna Citation flight inspection aircraft which crashed near Mossel Bay on 23 January 2020. Three crew members died in the crash.
The Cessna Citation flight inspection aircraft which crashed near Mossel Bay on 23 January 2020. Three crew members died in the crash.
Image: CAA

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday moved to assure the public that his office is overseeing the probe into the circumstances around the recent plane crash involving a SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) crew.

In a statement, Mbalula said he had noted concerns that the investigation may be tainted if it were to be handled by the SACAA.

“The minister wishes to state on the record that the accident and incident investigation division (AIID) is accountable to the department of transport and not to the SACAA,” Mbalula’s office said in a statement.

“As per a ministerial order issued in May 2016, AIID in so far as it relates to accident and incident investigations and reports shall report to the minister of transport,” the statement continued.

Experts, including the makers of the aircraft, would be brought into the investigation. 

Once the report was finalised, it would be evaluated by the safety review panel. 

“I wish to assure the public and the aviation community that the investigation will not be compromised in any way, and that we owe it to the bereaved families and the public to establish the real facts on what might have led to this tragic accident,” said Mbalula.

Former air force pilots revealed as victims of CAA plane crash

The Civil Aviation Authority has named its three staff who were killed when a flight inspection aircraft crashed into a mountainside near George in ...
News
1 week ago

The crash, which occurred on January 23, claimed the lives of three people.

The Cessna Citation-S550–SII, owned by the SACAA, went down shortly after takeoff from the George Airport in the Western Cape.

“The team, composed of Captain Thabiso Collins Tolo, First Officer Tebogo Caroline Lekalakala and Flight Inspector Gugu Comfort Mnguni, were on a mission to conduct calibration of the George Airport,” said Mbalula’s office.

He said as this was the first incident of its kind, international communities, some of whom hailed South Africa's aviation industry, also held an interest in the outcome of the investigation. 

“We acknowledge this is the first time in our country that such an accident occurred, with an aircraft owned and operated by the SACAA. However, that is no reason to doubt the independence and competency of the investigating unit that has done great work in the past. This aircraft accident will be no exception because we all want answers as to what was the cause of the accident,” Mbalula said.

“The country of design as well as the country of manufacture, and other parties such as the engine manufacturer, have been notified and invited to appoint representatives to work closely with the investigation team as per international norms. Therefore, the work of the South African investigating team will not be done in isolation,” he said.

A preliminary report was expected to be delivered in February.

“If the investigation is not concluded within 12 months, an interim report will be produced. The completion of the investigation is marked by the release of a final report. All these reports are public documents,” Mbalula’s office said.

MORE

Three confirmed dead in plane crash on mountain pass in southern Cape

Emergency services have confirmed the death of three people in an aircraft crash earlier on Thursday near a mountain pass between Mossel Bay and ...
News
1 week ago

Pilot and passenger die in plane crash in Springs

Two people died when their two-seater aircraft crashed in Springs on Sunday
News
2 weeks ago

Parliament wants 'full report' into military plane crash in the DRC

Parliament wants a full report into the SA Air Force plane crash in the Democratic Republic of the Congo last week.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'People are dying like flies' - South Africans escape coronavirus ... South Africa
  2. 'It is like a death city' – South African in virus-hit Wuhan, China South Africa
  3. Cape Town businessman in trouble again over R3m beach house South Africa
  4. Relief as missing Wits student is found alive inside flat South Africa
  5. Gauteng speedster who drove at 308km/h released on R1,000 bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Quarantine & screenings:: 4 key points from SA health minister's coronavirus ...
Pretoria, Johannesburg marches 2019
X