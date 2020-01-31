Preliminary report into cause of CAA plane crash due in February
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday moved to assure the public that his office is overseeing the probe into the circumstances around the recent plane crash involving a SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) crew.
In a statement, Mbalula said he had noted concerns that the investigation may be tainted if it were to be handled by the SACAA.
“The minister wishes to state on the record that the accident and incident investigation division (AIID) is accountable to the department of transport and not to the SACAA,” Mbalula’s office said in a statement.
“As per a ministerial order issued in May 2016, AIID in so far as it relates to accident and incident investigations and reports shall report to the minister of transport,” the statement continued.
Experts, including the makers of the aircraft, would be brought into the investigation.
Once the report was finalised, it would be evaluated by the safety review panel.
“I wish to assure the public and the aviation community that the investigation will not be compromised in any way, and that we owe it to the bereaved families and the public to establish the real facts on what might have led to this tragic accident,” said Mbalula.
The crash, which occurred on January 23, claimed the lives of three people.
The Cessna Citation-S550–SII, owned by the SACAA, went down shortly after takeoff from the George Airport in the Western Cape.
“The team, composed of Captain Thabiso Collins Tolo, First Officer Tebogo Caroline Lekalakala and Flight Inspector Gugu Comfort Mnguni, were on a mission to conduct calibration of the George Airport,” said Mbalula’s office.
He said as this was the first incident of its kind, international communities, some of whom hailed South Africa's aviation industry, also held an interest in the outcome of the investigation.
“We acknowledge this is the first time in our country that such an accident occurred, with an aircraft owned and operated by the SACAA. However, that is no reason to doubt the independence and competency of the investigating unit that has done great work in the past. This aircraft accident will be no exception because we all want answers as to what was the cause of the accident,” Mbalula said.
“The country of design as well as the country of manufacture, and other parties such as the engine manufacturer, have been notified and invited to appoint representatives to work closely with the investigation team as per international norms. Therefore, the work of the South African investigating team will not be done in isolation,” he said.
A preliminary report was expected to be delivered in February.
“If the investigation is not concluded within 12 months, an interim report will be produced. The completion of the investigation is marked by the release of a final report. All these reports are public documents,” Mbalula’s office said.