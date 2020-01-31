Preliminary report into cause of CAA plane crash due in February

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday moved to assure the public that his office is overseeing the probe into the circumstances around the recent plane crash involving a SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) crew.

In a statement, Mbalula said he had noted concerns that the investigation may be tainted if it were to be handled by the SACAA.

“The minister wishes to state on the record that the accident and incident investigation division (AIID) is accountable to the department of transport and not to the SACAA,” Mbalula’s office said in a statement.

“As per a ministerial order issued in May 2016, AIID in so far as it relates to accident and incident investigations and reports shall report to the minister of transport,” the statement continued.

Experts, including the makers of the aircraft, would be brought into the investigation.

Once the report was finalised, it would be evaluated by the safety review panel.

“I wish to assure the public and the aviation community that the investigation will not be compromised in any way, and that we owe it to the bereaved families and the public to establish the real facts on what might have led to this tragic accident,” said Mbalula.