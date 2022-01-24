Transnet Freight Rail security boss ‘not qualified for the job’

Insiders claim the position requires a bachelor’s degree and about 12 years’ experience, yet he ‘only has a matric’

The head of security at Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) has been accused of not meeting the academic requirements of his position and is alleged to have only a matric.



The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that TFR general manager for safety and security Marius Bennett has been implicated in a top-secret piece of technology developed by Transnet engineers ending up in the hands of a service provider...