Transnet Freight Rail security boss ‘not qualified for the job’
Insiders claim the position requires a bachelor’s degree and about 12 years’ experience, yet he ‘only has a matric’
24 January 2022 - 19:34
The head of security at Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) has been accused of not meeting the academic requirements of his position and is alleged to have only a matric.
The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that TFR general manager for safety and security Marius Bennett has been implicated in a top-secret piece of technology developed by Transnet engineers ending up in the hands of a service provider...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.