Offside: broke city tight-lipped on Maritzburg United’s jaunt to Germany

City is falling apart, yet its soccer team is heading overseas and the municipality won’t reveal who’s footing the bill

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
27 January 2022 - 20:39

Members of Maritzburg United, the soccer team bankrolled to the tune of R27m by the struggling Msunduzi Municipality, will be heading to Germany to develop their skills.

But at whose expense?..

