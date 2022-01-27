Offside: broke city tight-lipped on Maritzburg United’s jaunt to Germany
City is falling apart, yet its soccer team is heading overseas and the municipality won’t reveal who’s footing the bill
27 January 2022 - 20:39
Members of Maritzburg United, the soccer team bankrolled to the tune of R27m by the struggling Msunduzi Municipality, will be heading to Germany to develop their skills.
But at whose expense?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.