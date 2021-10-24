Pietermaritzburg residents act to save 'filthy, decaying' city
KZN capital finds millions for soccer team but little for services
24 October 2021 - 00:00
It has R27m to sponsor a football team, but the “broke” municipality cannot deliver services, forcing residents to repair their own roads, maintain their cemetery and even repair their historic city hall.
Welcome to Pietermaritzburg, seat of the Msunduzi municipality, where neighbours have banded together to fix what the council won’t...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.