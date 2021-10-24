News

Pietermaritzburg residents act to save 'filthy, decaying' city

KZN capital finds millions for soccer team but little for services

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
24 October 2021 - 00:00

It has R27m to sponsor a football team, but the “broke” municipality cannot deliver services, forcing residents to repair their own roads, maintain their cemetery and even repair their historic city hall.

Welcome to Pietermaritzburg, seat of the Msunduzi municipality, where neighbours have banded together to fix what the council won’t...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. I'm no con man, says SA’s ‘youngest millionaire’ Sandile Shezi News
  2. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  3. 'Network of corrupt officials' as Unisa turns into 'qualifications factory' News
  4. The Blyde Riverwalk Estate: Inside the nasty dispute at this Gauteng ‘coastal’ ... News
  5. Durban schoolboy faces expulsion over alleged racist slur News

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...