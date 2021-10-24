Pietermaritzburg residents act to save 'filthy, decaying' city

KZN capital finds millions for soccer team but little for services

It has R27m to sponsor a football team, but the “broke” municipality cannot deliver services, forcing residents to repair their own roads, maintain their cemetery and even repair their historic city hall.



Welcome to Pietermaritzburg, seat of the Msunduzi municipality, where neighbours have banded together to fix what the council won’t...