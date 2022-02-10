Struck-off attorney is close to being a ‘serial offender’: judge

Court not convinced that former Durban attorney, convicted of corruption and impersonating an attorney, has reformed

A once high-flying KwaZulu-Natal attorney, who was struck from the roll of attorneys in 2007 after being convicted of corruption, had subsequently been convicted of impersonating an attorney and was “close to falling into a category of a serial offender”.



This is the opinion of KZN judge Sidwell Mngadi who, with judge Peter Olsen concurring, recently ruled that Shireen Jelal is not allowed to practise as an attorney again...