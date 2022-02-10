Struck-off attorney is close to being a ‘serial offender’: judge
Court not convinced that former Durban attorney, convicted of corruption and impersonating an attorney, has reformed
10 February 2022 - 22:55
A once high-flying KwaZulu-Natal attorney, who was struck from the roll of attorneys in 2007 after being convicted of corruption, had subsequently been convicted of impersonating an attorney and was “close to falling into a category of a serial offender”.
This is the opinion of KZN judge Sidwell Mngadi who, with judge Peter Olsen concurring, recently ruled that Shireen Jelal is not allowed to practise as an attorney again...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.