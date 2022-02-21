Homegrown therapy gives hope to hypertensive pregnant moms
For first time, a dangerous complication of pregnancy can be prevented with treatment that repurposes diabetic drug
21 February 2022 - 19:43
Women who are at risk of a life-threatening pregnancy complication, preterm eclampsia, can now be treated and prolong their pregnancies – thanks to a homegrown novel therapy that repurposes existing drugs.
Researchers from Stellenbosch University tested esomeprazole, a drug used by pregnant women who suffer from bad reflux or peptic ulcers, and metformin, which is widely used to treat gestational diabetes in pregnant women...
