News

Homegrown therapy gives hope to hypertensive pregnant moms

For first time, a dangerous complication of pregnancy can be prevented with treatment that repurposes diabetic drug

21 February 2022 - 19:43

Women who are at risk of a life-threatening pregnancy complication, preterm eclampsia, can now be treated and prolong their pregnancies – thanks to a homegrown novel therapy that repurposes existing drugs.

Researchers from Stellenbosch University tested esomeprazole, a drug used by pregnant women who suffer from bad reflux or peptic ulcers, and metformin, which is widely used to treat gestational diabetes in pregnant women...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Girls on top as Covid stress overturns newborn boys’ dominance News
  2. Embracing women to help them overcome ‘common’ obstetric violence News
  3. Shots for two, please! Pregnant and breastfeeding moms should get jabs, say ... News
  4. Mending broken hearts: how SA-UK collaboration is helping to save young lives News

Most read

  1. Oh by the way, your daughter was assaulted today, school tells dad News
  2. Homegrown therapy gives hope to hypertensive pregnant moms News
  3. ‘They intended to kill all of us’: witness recalls weekend ‘hit’ on ANC members News
  4. Surplus teachers caught in crossfire between department and governing bodies News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Ace Magashule in high spirits as asbestos case returns to Bloemfontein high ...
Police minister Bheki Cele has sleepless nights about violent crime