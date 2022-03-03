TWO YEARS OF COVID-19

Remember when we couldn’t buy short pants or ciggies?

COVID AFTER TWO YEARS: Since the first SA case a lot has happened. Some good, some bad and some just bizarre

South Africans have been through a lot in the past two years. From the first Covid-19 case on March 5 2020 we’ve had “family meetings” with President Cyril Ramaphosa, been ordered indoors unless absolutely necessary, told we could only buy booze from Mondays to Thursdays (if we could do so at all). We even had a song produced about “when people zol”, in response to the reasoning behind the controversial cigarette ban.



When Covid-19 hit SA, the government went into overdrive in its bid to curb the spread of the virus, often causing mass confusion and, in the longer term, huge economic hardship. Some of the most bizarre moments of the past two years are worth revisiting. ..