White ‘opportunity hoarding’ divides SA schools on racial lines: study
Whites and Indians have disproportionate access to best-resourced schools and the economic leverage they provide
28 March 2022 - 20:03
White pupils occupy 62% of the spaces in elite public schools and 55% in private schools while their black African counterparts occupy 20% and 27% of spaces respectively...
