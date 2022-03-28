×

News

White ‘opportunity hoarding’ divides SA schools on racial lines: study

Whites and Indians have disproportionate access to best-resourced schools and the economic leverage they provide

Prega Govender Journalist
28 March 2022 - 20:03

White pupils occupy 62% of the spaces in elite public schools and 55% in private schools while their black African counterparts occupy 20% and 27% of spaces respectively...

