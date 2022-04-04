×

News

Bye bye disaster, hello ‘freedom’!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has repealed the state of disaster, but some measures will remain for 30 days

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
04 April 2022 - 22:28

It’s over. South Africans can return to their normal lives after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country’s Covid-19 state of disaster regulations would be lifted at midnight on Monday. ..

