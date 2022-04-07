The mystery of the ‘living’ dead pastor and the ‘dead’ living pastor’s wife
Two hijacked church buses are at the centre of case against man alleged to have stolen late IPHC church leader’s identity
07 April 2022 - 20:37
A controversial clergyman, already facing charges for allegedly faking his estranged wife’s death, has now been linked to the identity theft of a rival church leader who headed up one of Africa’s mega churches before his death...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.