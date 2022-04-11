What’s the real reason for Eastern Cape education official’s suspension?
After uncovering several issues of maladministration and corruption, Naledi Mbude’s suspension raises questions
11 April 2022 - 20:11
The Eastern Cape head of education, Naledi Mbude, exposed desperate spending decisions by the provincial department in a 161-page document sent to premier Oscar Mabuyane shortly before he suspended her over a delay in the delivery of stationery and textbooks...
