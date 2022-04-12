×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Notable successes and challenges in Sadc mission to Mozambique, says Ramaphosa

Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
12 April 2022 - 12:36
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday participating in a Sadc extraordinary organ troika summit that includes countries contributing military personnel to the mission in Mozambique.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday participating in a Sadc extraordinary organ troika summit that includes countries contributing military personnel to the mission in Mozambique.
Image: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Tuesday participating in a Southern African Development Community (Sadc) extraordinary organ troika summit that includes countries contributing military personnel to the Sadc mission in Mozambique (SAMM).

In his capacity as chair of the Sadc organ on politics, defence and security co-operation, Ramaphosa said it had been six months since the approval of the standby force rapid deployment capability mission in Mozambique to combat terrorism and violent extremism in the Cabo Delgado province for three months.

Regional leaders met on October 5 2021 and agreed to extend SAMM’s mandate for another three months to January 2022.

Meeting regional leaders for the first time this year, Ramaphosa said: “We also directed the head of SAMM in collaboration with the host nation to present a report incorporating, among other things, the current disposition of the enemy, restoration of law and order in recaptured areas and the socioeconomic interventions and humanitarian operations.”

He said the ministerial organ committee had also directed the Sadc secretariat to convene a meeting to develop the SAMM exit strategy.

Ramaphosa extends deployment of SA troops in Mozambique

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of SA soldiers to the northern parts of Mozambique, which have been ravaged by terrorists.
Politics
1 month ago

“Since our last meeting there have been developments in the theatre of operation. There have been notable successes in the SAMM and, at the same time, some challenges.”

Ramaphosa commended the work the SAMM’s intervention member states have been doing on the ground.

“We have also received reports of casualties suffered by SAMM and the Mozambican defence force and I would like to express our deepest condolences to the governments of Botswana, Lesotho, Tanzania, Mozambique and SA for the demise of our sons who were lost in the line of duty.”

Ramaphosa said as the leaders adopt the agenda — and are expected to receive a progress report on the decisions taken at the extraordinary summit of the SAMM held in Lilongwe, Malawi earlier this year — he was cognisant of the ground that still needs to be covered.

He said he was looking forward to the instructive reports that will guide the regional leaders on their recommendations which will be presented at the extraordinary summit.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

What about the devil on our doorstep? The bloody conflict raging in Moz

The government not only ignores Mozambique's bloody insurgency, it doesn't move against its own citizens financing terrorism in neighbouring countries
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Gas bonanza in limbo as Mozambique insurgency simmers

Southern African nations are considering extending the deployment of troops fighting an Islamic State-linked insurgency in Mozambique’s northern Cabo ...
News
1 week ago

Sadc leaders agree to extend Mozambique mission

Southern African Development Community (Sadc) bloc leaders have agreed to extend the deployment of troops in terrorist-ravaged Mozambique in an ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How not to respond when you get a call or SMS about an old debt Consumer Live
  2. Principal who doubled matric pass rate fired for punching teacher South Africa
  3. Siblings hold sit-in at school after being denied enrolment News
  4. IN PICS | NaakMusiQ wins against Cassper Nyovest at the #CelebCity boxing match South Africa
  5. Dudula marchers issue threat: Once we're active in all provinces 'they will see' South Africa

Latest Videos

'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...
Tankers float away, homes flooded during KZN downpours