News

Africa’s poor are the forgotten victims of Putin’s war, says IMF

Ukraine conflict has had far-reaching effects on global inflation and food shortages and may result in social unrest

28 April 2022 - 20:49 By Andrea Shalal and Rachel Savage

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused a shock wave of negative effects across Sub-Saharan Africa, driving food and energy prices higher and putting the most vulnerable people at risk of hunger, says the head of the International Monetary Fund’s Africa department...

