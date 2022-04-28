Africa’s poor are the forgotten victims of Putin’s war, says IMF
Ukraine conflict has had far-reaching effects on global inflation and food shortages and may result in social unrest
28 April 2022 - 20:49
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused a shock wave of negative effects across Sub-Saharan Africa, driving food and energy prices higher and putting the most vulnerable people at risk of hunger, says the head of the International Monetary Fund’s Africa department...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.