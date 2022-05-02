Eastern Cape education department is ‘cooking up a recipe for academic disaster’
Parents have shut down three schools in a bid to force the department to make good on ‘promises’ to fill vacant posts
02 May 2022 - 18:35
Angry parents shut down three schools in the Eastern Cape last week because the provincial education department has failed to fill vacant teacher posts...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.