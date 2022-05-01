KZN pulls out the stops to help pupils after floods disrupt schooling
The provincial department of education proposes urgent interventions to help pupils catch up on missed classes
01 May 2022 - 00:00
The KwaZulu-Natal education department has proposed enlisting volunteer teachers at weekends to help pupils who missed classes due to the flood disaster. ..
