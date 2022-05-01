×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

KZN pulls out the stops to help pupils after floods disrupt schooling

The provincial department of education proposes urgent interventions to help pupils catch up on missed classes

Prega Govender Journalist
01 May 2022 - 00:00

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has proposed enlisting volunteer teachers at weekends to help pupils who missed classes due to the flood disaster. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Education minister to head to KZN as 630 schools affected South Africa
  2. Death toll of KZN pupils rises to 17 as education department says more than 240 ... South Africa
  3. KZN schools affected by rains should remain shut, says education department South Africa
  4. Thousands of pupils left stranded as scholar transport system stalls News

Most read

  1. 'I'm entitled to suspend Mkhwebane': Ramaphosa News
  2. ANC to urge farmers to donate land for redistribution Politics
  3. Senzo Meyiwa's final moments News
  4. Umdloti residents blame new development for flood destruction News
  5. How Eskom lavished its boss's daughter with R1bn in contracts News

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa