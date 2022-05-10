×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

KZN flood got to patient files before digital system rollout could

Provincial health department wants to expedite the introduction of its e-health system to avoid further record loss

10 May 2022 - 18:56

Had the KwaZulu-Natal health department fully implemented its e-health system, the medical records of scores of patients would not have been damaged in the recent floods...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘A child? I don’t want to see ...’ The emotional toll of recoveries in KZN News
  2. SONGEZO ZIBI | Climate change is killing South Africans because our politicians ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Give private nurses a lifeline, judge orders KZN health department News
  4. It could soon become a lot harder to sue your doctor News
  5. WATCH | Heartbreak as search goes on for missing and dead in KZN News

Most read

  1. Clean up your house: ex-Tshwane mayor sued for nearly R1m in deal gone awry News
  2. I have cash to feed the needy, says post by hospital murder accused News
  3. KZN flood got to patient files before digital system rollout could News
  4. PREGA GOVENDER | Parents step in to help ‘take back’ Eastern Cape schools News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil